May 09, 2020

What I did during the Pandemic

By Ron Gilbert

As I write this on the 9th day of May in the year of 2020 the Pandemic is far from over. Different people deal with isolation, fear, social distancing and hoarding toilet paper differently. I built a game. It helped keep me sane.

As I mentioned back in March, I began rewriting the Thimbleweed Park engine with no real goal in mind, it just seemed like something to do and I had a few ideas about UI I wanted to explore.

What began as a way to waste time, turned into a fun little game prototype. A little over a month ago David Fox came on, then Robert, Katerina, and Octavi jumped on to help. The game was built almost entirely from existing art, sounds and music from Thimbleweed Park, more of a remixing into a new game that can be seen as an addendum to Thimbleweed Park. It is not a sequel.

We hope you enjoy it, it's complete FREE on Steam and the Epic Store. A strange little game for the strange and stressful times we find ourselves in.

Did I mention it's FREE.

Stay safe and I hope this little game helps, even a little.

In the coming weeks I'll be posting more about the new engine and how it's different and hopefully better.

Zak Phoenix McKracken

12h ago
That's surely a positive effect of the quarantine 😀
Thanks for having released it even free, for all of us.

Ennius

12h ago
Hi! Here is Ennius, another Italy adventure-fan.
Happy to hear that!!
I feel like Franklin during this pandemic. At the beginning of all, I had a big 2do list with a lot of constructive and positive things... Among these, one was that to begin studying AGS engine and try something with it, after I left it almost 15 years ago.

At least I played a lot of Adventure Games of all times since now! XD

Greetings.

Ennius

Mariano

12h ago
Thanks! ui is much more dynamic, excellent work!

Francesco Favia

12h ago
Already downloaded it, Ron you are silent on Fb and on Twitter, why?

Ryan

12h ago
Eager to hear more about the new engine!

Is there a Linux release on the horizon for this, perchance? (I recognize that we're an essentially-zero minority, so if it's no longer worthwhile for you to target Linux, thanks for all the releases that you did make available!)

Yehuda

12h ago
Yay!

I'm really curious about engine rewrite. Is the new one also based on squirrel? What was the old one missing?

Gus

11h ago
Ron, just to make it clear,  is this FREE? Thanks.

Ron Gilbert

11h ago
Linux might show up.  It's a new engine and a completely new backend and there is only so much that I can do and I wanted to get the game out.

Eigendrea

11h ago
Looks like we need more pandemics.

Ariel Bosi

11h ago
Thank you. Thank you very, very much! To you, David, Robert, Katerina, and Octavi.

Nik

11h ago
Awesome, thank you Ron!

Any chance of a direct download for us casual adventurers without Steam accounts.

David Fox

11h ago
I loved working on this game! So happy you all can now enjoy it too. I do not want the pandemic to last any longer, but it's a great diversion while it does. Enjoy!

Chris Barnard

11h ago
Thanks so much Ron, this is the best news I could have wished for today! Hopefully the new engine will be used for another RG adventure game in the future!

Tommy Hand

11h ago
Will this be available on GoG? Small thing but that's where I own Thimbleweed Park and I like to keep things together

Gail P. Sherman

11h ago
Hmm... I don't have any sound.

Guywood Threepbrush

11h ago
Thank you, Ron!

Kolzig

11h ago
Oh wow! Thank you Ron, David & co.!

Thorw4ld

11h ago
WOW! This is amazing, thank you so much Ron!

Lasse

11h ago
Wow, thats excellent and completely unexpected news. Made my weekend. Thank you Mr Gilbert and rest of the team.

Romi

11h ago
The world is a shitty place, but it's a little bit better because Ron Gilbert lives on it.

NoTaMu

11h ago
I join Tommy Hand question. Could we get it on GoG?
Also, thank you so much for all your magnificent present and past artworks =)

Ron Gilbert

11h ago
Unlike Steam, GOG is "invite only".  It is up to them if they want the game.  Also, unlike Steam, the GOG store pages needs to be created by them, we only upload the game.

thomasmolby

10h ago
This is such a nice surprise. Thank you!

Aaron

10h ago
Lovely surprise. Cheers!

Christian Gilhuus

10h ago
Fantastic news!! Thank you so much for providing so many great adventuregaming moments throughout the years! Keep on pushing Disney for the rights to the Monkey Island IP - they HAVE to budge, at some point..!

Tommy Thorn

10h ago
Oh wow, the interface is much nicer and faster too.

Brian Ruff

10h ago
Thank you Ron and David and team!!!

huy

10h ago
good

JanW

10h ago
Wow!  You are simply the best! Thank you so much for this beautiful little gift!  All my best wishes to you and your team!

Lukas

10h ago
This is super super cool! Thank you for this. I'm a big fan of the classic SCUMM games and also played through Thimbleweed Park. I can do a Linux port for free if you want, also for ARM64. I just launched an open hardware laptop (MNT Reform) that runs only Linux and I would love to play this (and Thimbleweed Park) on it.

Iron Curtain

10h ago
I realize you couldn't do GOG because it's curated. However, you could do itch.io. Do you have any plans to upload your game to itch.io?

JB

10h ago
Steam says "you need at least windows 10 ". i initially thought that was another of Ron's jokes; but no. I can run thimbleweed park on my win 7 PC without any problem, but that one, I can't.
Any idea?

Peter Brodersen

10h ago
Lovely revisit! Happy birthday to your mom!

Ron Gilbert

10h ago
My new engine requires dx12, this game doesn't need it, but future games will and getting all that tech in place was part of what this prototype was for.  We tried to work around this, but it wasn't easy without a lot of rearchitecting code.

Eric

10h ago
What a surprise!! Thank you!! :o

Immediately installing ;)

Armand

10h ago
Great, instead of playing the actual game, like I should, I'm busy decoding the modem sounds at the end of the trailer.

Luca Ferrario

9h ago
Thanks Ron & David! The new interface is wonderfull! It will be fantastic to see another adventure with this interface!

Matthew

9h ago
Brilliant, a very pleasant surprise and a lovely ointment for every fans sanity!

Tom

9h ago
Haven't had time to check it out yet, but roughly looked at the pictures. As a big time fan of the verbs... are they gone in your new engine or will they return, or maybe even be optional? Happy to see you working on adventure games again and crossing fingers that there might be more. :)

Tom Bowman

9h ago
looks like I will be returning to Thimbleweed Park in the near future I already finished Thimbleweed Park but it will be awesome to come back to this universe

moe

9h ago
game doesnt run for me (probably because i am running win 10 demoversion) :( still big thanks for putting a new game out probalby gonna watch a yt video then, i am very hyped to see, what story u came up with this time.

Cheeseness

9h ago
Exciting times!
It looks like you've got people offering to help regarding Linux stuff, but I'd be happy to share my knowledge/experience as a porter if that's of value.
Congrats on shipping a new thing and making a new piece of tech!

Crichtob

9h ago
Please get in touch with GOG! That's where I bought Thimbleweed Park. I'm sure they will be more than pleased to have this one.

Samuel

8h ago
Thank you!

Helge Frisenette

8h ago
You guys are, and forever will be my heros, for all the great games you made.
You are equal to Lucas and Spielberg in importance.
The rest of the world just haven't totally caught up yet.
I hope you have the success you surely deserve.
Even if not, knowing you did what you did, and that the quality is acknowledged by so many so loyally, must be heartening.

Someone

8h ago
@Ron: Would it be possible to put the game on Itch.io or another DRM free download platform? I just don't want install Steam or the Epic Store just for that game. Or is it DRM free on Steam? So would it be possible to run the game without the Steam client?

Someone

8h ago
And of course: Thanks for the game! 😀

Ron Gilbert

8h ago
I looked into Itch.io a while back and you basically had to supply your own installer, I just don't have the time/brain-space for that.  I could have also been wrong or just upload a .zip.  Also, just setting up a store page is a lot of work.  We've all be swamped the past 5 weeks.  There is no DRM in the game.

Bokkie

8h ago
Thanks!
Won't Proton from Valve run the game? That would be easier than porting.

Ron Gilbert

8h ago
Based on people trying, Proton does not.  I think it claims to be win10 and isn't, or maybe the other way around.

Miguel Alves

8h ago
Any chance you will port this to touch platforms like iPad OS? Would the new UI work well?

Ron Gilbert

8h ago
The new UI was designed to work well with touch, but this game won't be ported to mobile or any other platforms.  It's basically a prototype.

Pavel

8h ago
Thanks :)

Miguel Alves

8h ago
Cool! Thanks for releasing the mini game :) I will try to get my hands on my old Mac as soon as the lockdown is over to play the game.

Petit Prince

8h ago
Ha, I was just using this hiatus to do my own translations of the old SCUMM games, and you release a new game, thanks ;)

Oh, and I wanted you to know that, if I could only have a tiny suitcase to pick the most meaningful things in my life, I think now I know which single book and which single album I'd take. As for the game, well it'd be one of yours, and that's something I knew immediately while I was wandering through the tunnels of Dinky Island as a child, 17 years ago. An emotion still bigger than me.

Thank you so much Ron, 'cause you're wonderful!

Anastasi

8h ago
Thank you Ron Gilbert, you just gave a little bit of sanity back to me.

Matthew

5h ago
I wrote to GOG to suggest they invite you to add it.

Eric

5h ago
Just played for over an hour! Thanks Ron, I really appreciate having a free game to play.

I suppose you're looking to test things out, see how it goes.... and well, I like the new interface however it felt like I was opening folders on my windows PC and right clicking for menu options a lot of time

In a way, it was more intuitive... it just makes sense to have the options on the item. In another way, I felt like it made things a little too easy at times and playing with a trackpad was more challenging.

With the old interface, I could click on the keyboard shortcuts to open a drawer and then pick up an item... and now, I have to double tap click on the trackpad. I assume this would be a non-issue with a mouse (the way it's probably intended to be played).

While the start seemed easy, I did really enjoy the ability to take a photograph of multiple items that don't do anything. In a way, it adds a level of difficulty without harming/killing the player.

Unfortunately, I think there might be a bug with saving the state of the game as after an hour of player, the game is saying I have 5 pictures but Natalie won't accept any. (She just says: "Yes", those are good. Let me remove the bad ones.) And since I can't submit the photographs, the game doesn't save. In other words, it feels like I have to restart the game after playing for an hour. (Not complaining, I understood there might be bugs / this was free / proceed at your own risk)

Overall, this is very pleasant. The ability to take photographs of nearly everything makes it much more challenging (in a good way) and the interaction is quite intuitive. You could put someone into the game without any instructions and they'd figure things out. For example, dragging items from the inventory works really well and is something that a new player would intuitively do.

I do kind of wish there could be a hybrid mode where you could still use classic keyboard shortcuts to do things like open drawers, look inside, pick things up AND/OR use the new interface.

The new interface works well (but I feel in some instances, it makes the game feel a little easier as it essentially gives you the second option without making you think about it).

Does the new interface make the game MORE fun to play? It's new, it's improved but I feel quite neutral about it. I think it opens up more options beyond just pick up... (you had 'move ladder right' / 'move ladder left') but then again, in the past, you could have used pull / push to accomplish the same thing.

However, I felt a bit less accomplishment as a player because I didn't have to specify pick up, pull, push, look at, talk to, etc.

Thanks for the free game, I really appreciate it and you've certainly made a lot of us happy. I'm definitely enjoying running around trying to solve the puzzles. You make great games and I hope this feedback is useful!

- Eric

Ron Gilbert

5h ago
The game doesn't really have a save game, it's only when you turn in 5 good photos (checking every off on your list) is the state saved.  Again, not something I'd do in a full game.

Brian

5h ago
Ron, you may have said it before, but what language do you do your coding in?

Ron Gilbert

5h ago
The engine is written in c++, but the game is in my new languages called Dinky.  I will be talking about it more over the next few weeks.

FrancescoF

4h ago
Ron's new language is called dinky.. like in his old Post he is not saying much at all about the new game.. mmm .. maybe Monkey island 3a is coming?

Sergio

3h ago
Just uploading a .zip to itch.io is perfectly acceptable. A lot of people just download and extract themselves manually. There's also a Steam-like itch app, but that also copes fine with just a .zip file.

Alien426

2h ago
Thank you, Terrible Toybox.

Frank

1h ago
what's the secret of monkey island? ... and is that really your password?
