What I did during the Pandemic

Just played for over an hour! Thanks Ron, I really appreciate having a free game to play.I suppose you're looking to test things out, see how it goes.... and well, I like the new interface however it felt like I was opening folders on my windows PC and right clicking for menu options a lot of timeIn a way, it was more intuitive... it just makes sense to have the options on the item. In another way, I felt like it made things a little too easy at times and playing with a trackpad was more challenging.With the old interface, I could click on the keyboard shortcuts to open a drawer and then pick up an item... and now, I have to double tap click on the trackpad. I assume this would be a non-issue with a mouse (the way it's probably intended to be played).While the start seemed easy, I did really enjoy the ability to take a photograph of multiple items that don't do anything. In a way, it adds a level of difficulty without harming/killing the player.Unfortunately, I think there might be a bug with saving the state of the game as after an hour of player, the game is saying I have 5 pictures but Natalie won't accept any. (She just says: "Yes", those are good. Let me remove the bad ones.) And since I can't submit the photographs, the game doesn't save. In other words, it feels like I have to restart the game after playing for an hour. (Not complaining, I understood there might be bugs / this was free / proceed at your own risk)Overall, this is very pleasant. The ability to take photographs of nearly everything makes it much more challenging (in a good way) and the interaction is quite intuitive. You could put someone into the game without any instructions and they'd figure things out. For example, dragging items from the inventory works really well and is something that a new player would intuitively do.I do kind of wish there could be a hybrid mode where you could still use classic keyboard shortcuts to do things like open drawers, look inside, pick things up AND/OR use the new interface.The new interface works well (but I feel in some instances, it makes the game feel a little easier as it essentially gives you the second option without making you think about it).Does the new interface make the game MORE fun to play? It's new, it's improved but I feel quite neutral about it. I think it opens up more options beyond just pick up... (you had 'move ladder right' / 'move ladder left') but then again, in the past, you could have used pull / push to accomplish the same thing.However, I felt a bit less accomplishment as a player because I didn't have to specify pick up, pull, push, look at, talk to, etc.Thanks for the free game, I really appreciate it and you've certainly made a lot of us happy. I'm definitely enjoying running around trying to solve the puzzles. You make great games and I hope this feedback is useful!- Eric