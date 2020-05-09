What I did during the Pandemic
By Ron Gilbert
As I write this on the 9th day of May in the year of 2020 the Pandemic is far from over. Different people deal with isolation, fear, social distancing and hoarding toilet paper differently. I built a game. It helped keep me sane.
As I mentioned back in March, I began rewriting the Thimbleweed Park engine with no real goal in mind, it just seemed like something to do and I had a few ideas about UI I wanted to explore.
What began as a way to waste time, turned into a fun little game prototype. A little over a month ago David Fox came on, then Robert, Katerina, and Octavi jumped on to help. The game was built almost entirely from existing art, sounds and music from Thimbleweed Park, more of a remixing into a new game that can be seen as an addendum to Thimbleweed Park. It is not a sequel.
We hope you enjoy it, it's complete FREE on Steam and the Epic Store. A strange little game for the strange and stressful times we find ourselves in.
Did I mention it's FREE.
Stay safe and I hope this little game helps, even a little.
In the coming weeks I'll be posting more about the new engine and how it's different and hopefully better.
Zak Phoenix McKracken
Thanks for having released it even free, for all of us.
Happy to hear that!!
I feel like Franklin during this pandemic. At the beginning of all, I had a big 2do list with a lot of constructive and positive things... Among these, one was that to begin studying AGS engine and try something with it, after I left it almost 15 years ago.
At least I played a lot of Adventure Games of all times since now! XD
Greetings.
Is there a Linux release on the horizon for this, perchance? (I recognize that we're an essentially-zero minority, so if it's no longer worthwhile for you to target Linux, thanks for all the releases that you did make available!)
I'm really curious about engine rewrite. Is the new one also based on squirrel? What was the old one missing?
Any chance of a direct download for us casual adventurers without Steam accounts.
Also, thank you so much for all your magnificent present and past artworks =)
Any idea?
Immediately installing ;)
Cheeseness
It looks like you've got people offering to help regarding Linux stuff, but I'd be happy to share my knowledge/experience as a porter if that's of value.
Congrats on shipping a new thing and making a new piece of tech!
Samuel
Helge Frisenette
You are equal to Lucas and Spielberg in importance.
The rest of the world just haven't totally caught up yet.
I hope you have the success you surely deserve.
Even if not, knowing you did what you did, and that the quality is acknowledged by so many so loyally, must be heartening.
Won't Proton from Valve run the game? That would be easier than porting.
Petit Prince
Oh, and I wanted you to know that, if I could only have a tiny suitcase to pick the most meaningful things in my life, I think now I know which single book and which single album I'd take. As for the game, well it'd be one of yours, and that's something I knew immediately while I was wandering through the tunnels of Dinky Island as a child, 17 years ago. An emotion still bigger than me.
Thank you so much Ron, 'cause you're wonderful!
I suppose you're looking to test things out, see how it goes.... and well, I like the new interface however it felt like I was opening folders on my windows PC and right clicking for menu options a lot of time
In a way, it was more intuitive... it just makes sense to have the options on the item. In another way, I felt like it made things a little too easy at times and playing with a trackpad was more challenging.
With the old interface, I could click on the keyboard shortcuts to open a drawer and then pick up an item... and now, I have to double tap click on the trackpad. I assume this would be a non-issue with a mouse (the way it's probably intended to be played).
While the start seemed easy, I did really enjoy the ability to take a photograph of multiple items that don't do anything. In a way, it adds a level of difficulty without harming/killing the player.
Unfortunately, I think there might be a bug with saving the state of the game as after an hour of player, the game is saying I have 5 pictures but Natalie won't accept any. (She just says: "Yes", those are good. Let me remove the bad ones.) And since I can't submit the photographs, the game doesn't save. In other words, it feels like I have to restart the game after playing for an hour. (Not complaining, I understood there might be bugs / this was free / proceed at your own risk)
Overall, this is very pleasant. The ability to take photographs of nearly everything makes it much more challenging (in a good way) and the interaction is quite intuitive. You could put someone into the game without any instructions and they'd figure things out. For example, dragging items from the inventory works really well and is something that a new player would intuitively do.
I do kind of wish there could be a hybrid mode where you could still use classic keyboard shortcuts to do things like open drawers, look inside, pick things up AND/OR use the new interface.
The new interface works well (but I feel in some instances, it makes the game feel a little easier as it essentially gives you the second option without making you think about it).
Does the new interface make the game MORE fun to play? It's new, it's improved but I feel quite neutral about it. I think it opens up more options beyond just pick up... (you had 'move ladder right' / 'move ladder left') but then again, in the past, you could have used pull / push to accomplish the same thing.
However, I felt a bit less accomplishment as a player because I didn't have to specify pick up, pull, push, look at, talk to, etc.
Thanks for the free game, I really appreciate it and you've certainly made a lot of us happy. I'm definitely enjoying running around trying to solve the puzzles. You make great games and I hope this feedback is useful!
- Eric